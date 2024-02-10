Iraq Signs Agreement With Libya To Enhance Youth Sector

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Libya's Youth Minister, Fathi Al-Zeni [Fathallah Al-Zani], and his Iraqi counterpart, Ahmed Al-Mabrouq [Ahmed Al-Mubarak], signed a cooperation agreement on Wednesday to "advance the youth sector in various fields."

Accompanying the Libyan Minister in the reception delegation were Dr. Akram Naeem, Director General of the Department of Studies and Development of Youth Cadres and Leaderships, and Dr. Ahmed Saad Aliwi, Director General of the Department of Scientific Care.

The agreement involves exchanging experiences, studies, and research related to the youth sector, unifying efforts in international organizations within the framework of Arab work, and developing an executable executive program within the scope of the memorandum of understanding.

(Source: Ministry of Youth and Sport)

