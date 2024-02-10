Kuwaiti Girls Win Four Medals In Sharjah's Athletics, Karate Tourney

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Feb 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti female athletes from Salwa Al-Sabah and Al-Fatat clubs won on Saturday four various medals in athletic games and Karate amid the ongoing competitions of Arab Women Clubs Games, held in the Emirate of Sharjah, which witnesses the participation of athletes from various Arab countries.

Al-Fatat Club was able to win a silver medal in the (Team Kumite) category thanks to Dalal Al-Saeed, Asrar Al-Jassim, Salama Al-Sultan and Loujain Al-Sultan.

Salwa Al-Sabah Club won three medals (one silver and two bronze) in athletics games, (shot put, triple jump, and 5,000 meter race) thanks to champions Dana Al-Azmi, Maryam Al-Farhan, and Haya Al-Rifai, respectively.

The seventh edition of the 2024 Arab Club Games for Women was launched in the Emirate of Sharjah on February 2, with the participation of more than 550 players representing 63 teams from 15 Arab countries.

Organized by the Sharjah Women's Sports Foundation, the competition will continue until the 12th of this month. (end)

