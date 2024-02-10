Incidence Of Hepatitis A Increasing In Regions Of Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Since the beginning of the year, almost 10 thousand children
have become infected with jaundice, Azernews reports, citing Kun news agency.
According to the head of the information service of the
Committee on Sanitary-Epidemiological Welfare and Public Health,
Maftuna Saidova, 9,507 children are currently infected with
hepatitis A in the republic.
An increase in incidence rates is noted in Andijan, Bukhara,
Namangan, Surkhandarya, Samarkand, Fergana regions, as well as in
the Republic of Karakalpakstan.
Maftuna Saidova also noted that vaccination prevents
transmission of the virus in 94-98 percent of cases. Children aged
18 months to 14 years are mainly vaccinated against hepatitis A.
After vaccination, a person develops immunity to hepatitis A, which
lasts for 15 years.
It is noted that vaccination is one-time, repeated vaccination
is not required. Last year, 365,167 children were vaccinated
throughout the republic. Also, more than 4 billion soums have been
allocated from the local budget of a number of regions, including
the capital, for the vaccination of children with disabilities and
socially vulnerable children.
MENAFN10022024000195011045ID1107836421
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.