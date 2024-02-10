Sultan Of Oman Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev On His Victory In Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Sultan of Oman
Haitham bin Tariq Al Said has congratulated President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the snap
presidential election, Trend reports.
The Sultan of Oman extended his sincere congratulations and best
regards to the President of Azerbaijan and wished him robust
health.
Haitham bin Tariq Al Said wished President Ilham Aliyev success
on the path to progress and prosperity of the friendly people of
Azerbaijan, and expressed hope that friendly relations between the
two countries will continue to develop and strengthen.
