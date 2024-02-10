               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Sultan Of Oman Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev On His Victory In Election


2/10/2024 3:08:34 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said has congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the snap presidential election, Trend reports.

The Sultan of Oman extended his sincere congratulations and best regards to the President of Azerbaijan and wished him robust health.

Haitham bin Tariq Al Said wished President Ilham Aliyev success on the path to progress and prosperity of the friendly people of Azerbaijan, and expressed hope that friendly relations between the two countries will continue to develop and strengthen.

