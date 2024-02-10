Nissan X-Trail Debuts In Egypt With Revolutionary E-POWER Technology And E-4ORCE All-Wheel Drive

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The all-new Nissan X-Trail arrives in Egypt, bringing a blend of family-friendly adventure and cutting-edge electric technology. This marks the debut of Nissan's innovative e-POWER system and e-4ORCE all-wheel drive in the Egyptian market, offering a glimpse into the future of sustainable mobility.

e-POWER: A Unique Electric Experience:

Unlike traditional hybrids, e-POWER utilises a solely electric motor for propulsion, powered by a high-output battery. The gasoline engine acts solely as a generator, ensuring optimal fuel efficiency and a smooth, responsive driving experience. Mohamed Abdel Samad, Country Director of Nissan Egypt, emphasises its advantages:“e-POWER reduces emissions compared to hybrids and offers the thrill of electric driving without needing to plug in.”

Key Benefits of e-POWER:



Serene and Comfortable: The electric motor ensures silent operation and eliminates delays, providing a smooth and enjoyable ride.

Driving Agility: Instant torque delivers exhilarating acceleration and confident overtaking, making every journey effortless. Sustainable Choice: Reduced carbon emissions contribute to a cleaner environment, aligning with Egypt's commitment to sustainable transportation.

Performance and Efficiency:

The X-Trail boasts 201 horsepower and 330Nm torque, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 8 seconds. Its impressive fuel efficiency of 5.8 litres per 100km and 133 g/km CO2 emissions solidify its eco-friendly credentials. Additionally, the e-POWER system delivers a quieter cabin, reducing noise by 8db compared to competitors at 40 km/h.

e-4ORCE: Unleashing Control and Confidence:

The X-Trail takes control to a new level with the all-new e-4ORCE all-wheel-drive system. This intelligent technology seamlessly integrates electric drive, four-wheel control, and chassis control, resulting in exceptional handling and responsiveness on any terrain.

Advanced Features of e-4ORCE:



Instantaneous Response: Torque distribution adjusts between front and rear wheels in milliseconds, ensuring optimal traction and stability.

Five Driving Modes: Choose from Off-Road, Snow, Auto, Eco, and Sports to adapt to various driving conditions. Precise Braking: Independent control of each wheel's braking ensures precise handling and confident manoeuvres.

Power and Performance:

The e-4ORCE system delivers 211 horsepower through front and rear electric motors, with a combined torque of 330+195 Nm. This translates to a 0-100 km/h acceleration in 7.2 seconds and a top speed of 180 km/h.

Bold and Distinctive Design:

The X-Trail's exterior embodies Nissan's design language, featuring the signature V-motion grille and sleek LED lighting. The interior boasts a modern and spacious cabin with three rows of seats, offering ample comfort for the whole family. The driver's cockpit features premium leather upholstery and advanced technology, including a 35 digital display.