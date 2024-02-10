505 Families Benefit From Zakat Aid In January

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A total of 505 families in Qatar benefited from the Zakat aid provided by the Department of Zakat Affairs at the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs in January. According to an official statement from Awqaf, the department distributed QR14,135,277.

Mohamed Hassan al-Tamimi, head of the Zakat Banking Department, said the department is keen to assist deserving families in Qatar.

The Zakat Affairs Department disburses aid to the beneficiaries of the registered families following the controls, Sharia banks and approved mechanisms. The aid disbursed in January was of two types -- periodic aid provided monthly to eligible families or lump-sum aid disbursed one-time as needed. The Zakat Affairs Department allows those who are entitled to request assistance to apply on the department's website The applicant for assistance must check the required documents mentioned on the site. These documents should be filled and uploaded according to their specified places.

The assistance, according to al-Tamimi, is distributed to help the beneficiaries meet their needs for food, drink and housing. The periodic aid amounted to QR9,067,236 and the lump sum aid, which is provided to families once according to need stood at QR5,068,041. The aid was distributed to the eligible registered families.

Al-Tamimi added that individuals and companies can pay their obligatory Zakat through the application or offices and collection points spread throughout the country or through the express collection service on the phone numbers: (55199990 - 55199996) as well as through the bank accounts of the department.

MENAFN10022024000067011011ID1107836015