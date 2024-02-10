Kashmir To Ooty-7 Places To Visit During Spring

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here are seven wonderful places in India to visit during the spring of 2024.

Here are seven wonderful places in India to visit during the spring of 2024.

Enjoy the ethereal beauty of cherry blossoms in full bloom in Shillong during springtime.

Witness the vibrant colours of thousands of tulips in bloom at the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden.

Savour the aroma of freshly brewed tea amidst the scenic tea gardens of Darjeeling during the spring season.

If you're a wildlife enthusiast, spring is a great time to visit Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan.



Explore Tibetan culture, visit monasteries, and trek amidst the picturesque landscapes of the Dhauladhar Range.

Discover the ancient ruins of the Vijayanagara Empire amidst Hampi's boulders and paddy fields in pleasant spring weather.

Explore the historical forts and palaces of the Pink City without the scorching summer heat.