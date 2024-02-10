               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Congress Expels Acharya Pramod Krishnam For 'Indiscipline'


2/10/2024 1:00:11 PM

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS)The Congress on Saturday expelled Acharya Pramod Krishnam from the party for indiscipline.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal in a statement said that keeping in view the complains of indiscipline and repeated anti-party remarks, the party president has approved the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee's proposal to expel Pramod Krishnam from the party with immediate effect for a period of six years.

