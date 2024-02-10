Congress Expels Acharya Pramod Krishnam For 'Indiscipline'

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal in a statement said that keeping in view the complains of indiscipline and repeated anti-party remarks, the party president has approved the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee's proposal to expel Pramod Krishnam from the party with immediate effect for a period of six years.

