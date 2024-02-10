Kuwait's Acting Moi: Maritime Safety Integral Part Of Security System

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Acting Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah stressed Saturday that maritime border safety is an integral part of the comprehensive security system.

The minister made the remarks while making a field tour of Sabah Al-Ahmad Maritime Base, the Interior Ministry's public relations and media department said in a press release.

"It is necessary to keep cautious and vigilant to deal with various targets in territorial waters and to monitor and address any violation, as well as to develop monitoring plans to confront infiltrators and smugglers with a view to maintaining Kuwait's security and stability," the minister was quoted as saying in the release. (end) kmd

