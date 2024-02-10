Tajikistan To Involve Azerbaijani Companies In Geological Oil Exploration

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Tajikistan plans to involve Azerbaijani companies in the
geological exploration of oil and gas fields, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the
Tajik Foreign Ministry.
Azerbaijan Energy Minister Parviz Shahbaz and the Tajikistan
Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ilhom Abdurahmon discussed this issue in
the meeting.
The meeting discussed the current level and prospects of
bilateral cooperation in the field of energy between Tajikistan and
Azerbaijan, as well as the involvement of influential Azerbaijani
companies in the process of exploration of oil and gas resources in
Tajikistan.
The sides also exchanged views on the issues of Azerbaijani
companies investing in the implementation of energy projects,
especially in constructing modern water and solar power plants, oil
transportation, and processing methods in Tajikistan.
It is worth noting that there are about 28 oil fields in
Tajikistan. The confirmed oil reserves are more than 2 million
tons. According to the Statistical Agency under the President of
Tajikistan, in 2023, Tajikistan produced about 18 thousand tons of
oil.
MENAFN10022024000195011045ID1107835751
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.