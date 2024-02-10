Tajikistan To Involve Azerbaijani Companies In Geological Oil Exploration

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Tajikistan plans to involve Azerbaijani companies in the geological exploration of oil and gas fields, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Tajik Foreign Ministry.

Azerbaijan Energy Minister Parviz Shahbaz and the Tajikistan Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ilhom Abdurahmon discussed this issue in the meeting.

The meeting discussed the current level and prospects of bilateral cooperation in the field of energy between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan, as well as the involvement of influential Azerbaijani companies in the process of exploration of oil and gas resources in Tajikistan.

The sides also exchanged views on the issues of Azerbaijani companies investing in the implementation of energy projects, especially in constructing modern water and solar power plants, oil transportation, and processing methods in Tajikistan.

It is worth noting that there are about 28 oil fields in Tajikistan. The confirmed oil reserves are more than 2 million tons. According to the Statistical Agency under the President of Tajikistan, in 2023, Tajikistan produced about 18 thousand tons of oil.