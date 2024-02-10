Gaza Death Toll Hits 27,840 Victims

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Feb. 10 (Petra) - A number of Palestinians were killed and others were injured last night after Israel bombed several areas in the Gaza Strip.According to Palestinian sources Saturday, at least 14 Palestinians were killed and others were injured in Rafah city, south of the coastal enclave after Israel targeted two homes.The Israeli occupation's aggression against the Gaza Strip continues for the 127th day, by land, sea and air, claiming more than 27,840 Palestinian lives and 67,300 injuries, according to an initial toll.Meanwhile, thousands of victims remain under rubble and on roads, as the Israeli occupation blocks ambulance and rescue crews to access causalities.