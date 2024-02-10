Martinelli Asylum Deal Undermines Rule Of Law And Justice US State Department

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Martinelli ensconced with his dog in the Nicaraugan Embassy.

The asylum that the Ortega government granted to former Panamanian president Ricardo Martinelli is another of many decisions that undermine the“rule of law and justice” said a top official of the US Department of State on Friday.



Brian Nichols Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs of expressed himself on Friday, February 9, about the measure of political asylum granted this week to Martinelli, sentenced to more than 10 years in prison and payment of $19.2 million for money laundering in the New Business case.

On his X social media account, Nichols stated that government officials who betray the public trust must be held accountable. The message was republished, on this same network, by the United States Embassy in Panama.

The regime of Daniel Ortega decided to grant asylum to Martinelli – who claims to be a politically persecuted person – and also requested the Government of Laurentino Cortizo to allow his transfer to Nicaragua. The decision is based –according to this same letter– on the political asylum conventions of 1928 and 1933, ratified by Nicaragua.

Since Wednesday, Martinelli has remained holed up at the headquarters of the Nicaraguan Embassy in Panama, located in the La Alameda, Betania district.