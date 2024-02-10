WATCH: Ronaldo's Epic Reaction To WWE Legend Undertaker's Iconic Entrance In Al-Nassr Vs Al-Hilal Friendly

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Legendary footballer and Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo was among the many spectators left in awe as WWE legend The Undertaker made a surprise appearance during the Riyadh Season Cup final against Al-Hilal on Thursday night. The Undertaker, also known as Mark William Calaway, mesmerized the audience with his trademark entrance, as the Kingdom Arena's lights dimmed, and a giant moon illuminated the stadium screen. Ronaldo, sporting a smile, shared a light-hearted moment with his teammates as The Undertaker unveiled the trophy to the cheering crowd.

Also read:

Blue cards in football explained: What is 10-minute sin bin rule & how fans have reacted to likely shake up?

Despite the excitement surrounding The Undertaker's appearance, Ronaldo's team faced a 0-2 defeat against rivals Al-Hilal. It marked Ronaldo's return to the field after recovering from an injury. The match saw Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Salem Al-Dawasari scoring in the first half, securing victory for Al-Hilal.

Reflecting on Ronaldo's remarkable 2023, the football icon concluded the year as the world's top goal-scorer, netting 54 goals for both his country and current club, Al Nassr. With 128 international goals for Portugal since his debut in 2003, Ronaldo boasts the world record for the most international goals. Notably, he clinched a UEFA Nations League and EURO Cup title with Portugal.

Also read:

Messi's Hong Kong no-show sparks wave of outrage in China; slam Inter Miami star for playing in Japan

In the ongoing Saudi Pro League season, Ronaldo has exhibited stellar performance, featuring in 18 matches for Al Nassr and scoring 20 goals while also providing nine assists. His enduring impact on the field continues to captivate audiences worldwide, with moments like The Undertaker's cameo adding to the spectacle of football.

As Ronaldo's journey in football unfolds, his enduring legacy remains a testament to his unparalleled skill and dedication, captivating fans across the globe and leaving an indelible mark on the sport.