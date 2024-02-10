Central Asian Nations Aim To Pursue Long-Term Investment In Vital Resources

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 10. Central Asian countries are interested in creating investment opportunities in critical minerals that adhere to top environmental, social, and governance standards, Trend reports.

Senior officials from each of the Central Asian countries shared their interest during the inaugural meeting of the C5+1 Critical Minerals Dialogue (CMD), hosted by the US Department of State on February 8th. This initiative was announced at the September 19, 2023, C5+1 Presidential Summit in New York by President Biden and the presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

At the meeting, each country highlighted the benefits of collaboration to advance shared goals in critical minerals. This includes expanding market options and fostering technological development for the benefit of all citizens.

Moreover, ahead of the mining and exploration convention in Toronto, Canada, the US invited input from Central Asian countries to promote new partnerships and investment prospects. Efforts to sustain the dialogue will be undertaken through national coordinators within the C5+1 framework.