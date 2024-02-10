Central Asian Nations Aim To Pursue Long-Term Investment In Vital Resources

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 10. Central Asian
countries are interested in creating investment opportunities in
critical minerals that adhere to top environmental, social, and
governance standards, Trend reports.
Senior officials from each of the Central Asian countries shared
their interest during the inaugural meeting of the C5+1 Critical
Minerals Dialogue (CMD), hosted by the US Department of State on
February 8th. This initiative was announced at the September 19,
2023, C5+1 Presidential Summit in New York by President Biden and
the presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan,
and Uzbekistan.
At the meeting, each country highlighted the benefits of
collaboration to advance shared goals in critical minerals. This
includes expanding market options and fostering technological
development for the benefit of all citizens.
Moreover, ahead of the mining and exploration convention in
Toronto, Canada, the US invited input from Central Asian countries
to promote new partnerships and investment prospects. Efforts to
sustain the dialogue will be undertaken through national
coordinators within the C5+1 framework.

