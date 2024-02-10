Armenia Expects Meeting On Border Delimitation With Azerbaijan In Near Future

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Armenia expects to hold a meeting on border delimitation with Azerbaijan soon, Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan said, Trend reports.

"Despite the fact that there is no agreement on the date of the next meeting yet, I think we will organize it soon," he noted.

Note that, as the follow-up of the parties' November meeting (November 30, 2023, between borderlines Gazakh-Ijevan), the sixth meeting was held on January 31, 2024, between the State Border Delimitation Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the the Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security of the Republic of Armenia on the border under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan.

