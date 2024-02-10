Armenia Expects Meeting On Border Delimitation With Azerbaijan In Near Future

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Armenia expects
to hold a meeting on border delimitation with Azerbaijan soon,
Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan said, Trend reports.
"Despite the fact that there is no agreement on the date of the
next meeting yet, I think we will organize it soon," he noted.
Note that, as the follow-up of the parties' November meeting
(November 30, 2023, between borderlines Gazakh-Ijevan), the sixth
meeting was held on January 31, 2024, between the State Border
Delimitation Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the the
Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security of the
Republic of Armenia on the border under the chairmanship of Deputy
Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and
Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher
Grigoryan.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN10022024000187011040ID1107835124
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.