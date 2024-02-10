Aman Nai Lert Bangkok To Open In Quarter Three 2024

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANSlife) Aman Nai Lert Bangkok, the forthcoming hotel and branded residences from hospitality and lifestyle brand, Aman announces its opening is scheduled for the third quarter of 2024. Following Aman Group's successful opening of Aman New York in 2022, Aman Nai Lert Bangkok continues the brand's strategic mission to bring the revered Aman DNA of peace, sanctuary, exceptional design, service, and privacy to the world's finest urban destinations.

Nestled in Nai Lert Park's expansive tropical gardens Aman Nai Lert Bangkok comprises a 52-suite Aman hotel, inclusive of an expansive Aman Wellness, an Omakase restaurant, Teppanyaki restaurant, and Jazz bar, plus Arva our signature Italian dining concept, as well as 39 Aman branded residences, situated on floors 11 to 36, providing owners and guests with the revered Aman lifestyle from this lofty sanctuary perched above the city.

Designed by Jean-Michel Gathy of Denniston, Aman Nai Lert Bangkok sees the brand's signature design aesthetic combined with traditional Thai influences to draw a connection to the local heritage and history of its setting. Within this overarching concept, the design draws upon the rich tapestry of influences at Nai Lert Park Heritage Home, as well as the intangible energy of the city of Bangkok to create a contemporary urban sanctuary amidst Nai Lert Park's eight-acre private oasis.

Looking ahead to the property's opening, Vlad Doronin, Chairman, CEO, and Owner of Aman Group said:“Aman Nai Lert Bangkok's forthcoming opening marks another milestone in my long-term strategic vision for Aman Group to bring the unparalleled Aman experience to the world's finest destinations both urban and remote. It has been an excellent experience to work in collaboration with the Nai Lert family who is the owners and custodians of Nai Lert Park and has an unrivalled legacy in Bangkok, and in particular Naphaporn“Lek” Bodiratnangkura who has been instrumental in bringing this project to life. Aman Nai Lert will be our third global city destination and our 25th hotel in Asia, making it a strategic connector for journeys throughout other Aman destinations in the region.”

Aman Nai Lert Bangkok is located in Nai Lert Park, Bangkok, and will open in the third quarter of 2024. Room rates, exact opening dates, and booking release dates will be announced in due course.

