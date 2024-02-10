Abu Dhabi Made Zayed Int'l Airport

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dubai

: Abu Dhabi International Airport has officially changed its name to Zayed International Airport from February 9.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor of Special Affairs at the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports' Board of Directors, attended a ceremony to rename Abu Dhabi International Airport as Zayed International Airport, in honour of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The name change is a directive of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, in honour of his father – the late Sheikh Zayed. The new name takes effect from February 9, coinciding with the official opening of the airport's new Terminal A.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad said:“We are immensely proud to rename Abu Dhabi's largest airport in honour of the Founding Father of the UAE. The unsurpassed achievements of the late Sheikh Zayed in connecting our country to nations around the world have inspired our commitment to ensuring that Abu Dhabi further strengthens its position as a world-leading hub for travel, trade, and commerce.

"I would like to thank President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for entrusting us with carrying forward the name of the Founding Father, helping to commemorate his unforgettable legacy that impacts us to this day, and will continue to inspire future generations. Opening its gates to the world, Zayed International Airport ushers in a new era for Abu Dhabi's aviation sector. The airport's state-of-the-art infrastructure delivers exceptional connectivity, innovation and sustainability for an elevated guest experience while propelling regional tourism, trade, and commerce to new heights.”

