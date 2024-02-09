US And Sri Lanka Discuss Democracy, Human Rights, And Security

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The United States and Sri Lanka discussed the importance of strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries in the areas of democracy, human rights, investment opportunities, and security.

The Ambassador of the United States of America in Sri Lanka Julie Chung met the Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena at the Parliament complex. The Secretary General of Parliament Kushani Rohanadeera and Chief of Staff and Deputy Secretary General of Parliament Chaminda Kularatne were also present at this meeting.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena expressed his gratitude for the support given to the Parliament by the US Government, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the National Democratic Institute (NDI) to strengthen democracy in Sri Lanka.

In particular, the Speaker expressed his gratitude for the support given to the Parliamentary Caucus for the Initiative for an Open Parliament, the Sectoral Oversight Committees, the services of the Parliamentary Research Division and the promotion of the public Outreach activities of Parliament.

The US Ambassador inquired about the parliamentary activities that will be carried out at the time of the commencement of a new parliamentary session. Accordingly, the speaker explained the future process related to Government Bills, Private Members' Bills and other parliamentary affairs.

There were detailed discussions between the two parties regarding the legislative process, and attention was drawn to the important role played by the legislature as a pillar of democratic governance. (Colombo Gazette)