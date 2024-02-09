3 Killed In Separate Road Accidents In Bihar

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Feb 10 (IANS) Atleast three persons were killed in road accidents at two places in Bihar on Friday, the police said.

In Patna district, a violent mob set a dumfer on fire following a road accident that claimed one life in the city's Rupaspur area on Friday.

The incident occurred at Chulhai Chak locality on Friday afternoon when a speeding dumfer mowed a person identified as Dashrath Manjhi, who died on the spot.

Following the accident, a large number of local residents assembled at the place and managed to intercept the vehicle.

They set the vehicle on fire while its driver managed to flee from the spot.

Initially, the situation reached such a stage that a team of Rupaspur police stepped back from the spot due to the presence of a large number of people.

The situation normalised after police personnel of various police stations reached the spot and managed to disperse the mob.

Ranvijay Kumar, the Station House Officer of Rupaspur, said: "We have registered an FIR in this connection against the errant driver. He is absconding since the incident. We are making efforts to nab the accused. Following the accident, an angry mob set the vehicle on fire."

In another accident in Khagaria, two teenagers were killed and one other critically injured when a speeding dumfer mowed them at Katyayani petrol pump under Mansi police station in the district.

The victims are identified as Kanhaiya Kumar, 17, Chandan Kumar, 16, and Vishal Kumar, 18.

The victims are siblings and the natives of Mansi block.

They were on the way to nearby Bakhtiyarpur for some work on a bike when a speeding dumfer mowed them at Katyayani fuel station.

Kanhaiya and Chandan died on the spot while Vishal was admitted to Sadar hospital and his condition is critical.

