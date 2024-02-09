The Trauma Healing Journey Gets Biologic With Dr. Aimie Apigian's Pioneering Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mike Koenigs announced his endorsement for Dr. Aimie Apigian, a medical doctor who is transforming medicine and helping thousands on their healing journeys.

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bestselling author and serial entrepreneur Mike Koenigs announced his endorsement today for Dr. Aimie Apigian , a medical doctor who is transforming medicine with her evidence-based training that has helped thousands of people on their healing journeys."I've dealt with my own health struggles over the years, but speaking with Dr. Aimie connected the dots around emotions, stress, and illness in a way no expert has before. She shattered my assumptions about why people get sick, and opened my eyes to the incredible power we have within ourselves to heal using the right tools."- Mike KoenigsTrauma manifesting physically in the body is well researched, but few treatment options address the biological roots. Dr. Aimie Apigian is pioneering a new integrative approach. Her program uniquely examines how trauma biologically alters us, blocking our innate capacity to heal.Apigian, a double board-certified physician in preventive and addiction medicine with a Master's in biochemistry, has informed over 450,000 people on the biology of trauma. Over 4,600 have taken her training and courses, working through their own trauma with her groundbreaking methods.At the inagural Trauma Master Series Conference at Oxford University, Dr. Bessel Van der Kolk, the author of New York Times bestseller, The Body Keeps the Score, acknowledged her as the future of trauma. She has been featured alongside leading trauma authorities and functional medicine experts including Dr. Peter Levine, Dr. Gabor Mate, Dr. Steven Porges, and Dr. Bruce Lipton.What sets Apigian apart is her focus on our trauma-altered biology. She's developed a step-by-step system that safely shifts biological blocks, integrating multiple modalities to accelerate healing. The results are improved health, relationships, reduced unhealthy coping mechanisms and more fulfilling lives.Backed by the latest research, Apigian's results-focused methods are the future of trauma treatment. Her transformative program empowers people to rewrite their biological story, reclaim their health and thrive once more.“Healing from trauma takes work, but it's absolutely possible,” said Apigian.“By changing our biology, we can change our lives. My program provides the science-based tools to unlock our body's innate capacity to heal.”To learn more about Dr. Aimie Apigian and her groundbreaking trauma healing program, visit her website at

Mike Koenigs

Superpower Accelerator

email us here