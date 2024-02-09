Umerov, Syrskyi Meet With Bundeswehr Delegation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has introduced Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi at a meeting with Bundeswehr Inspector General Carsten Breuer in Kyiv.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

During the meeting, the colonel-general informed his German colleague about the situation on the front line and thanked Germany for its contribution to strengthening the Ukrainian army.

The parties discussed the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in weapons, ammunition, and air defense systems.

Pentagon says it will work effectively with new Commander-in-Chief of AFU

"We are set for fruitful cooperation, effective communication and exchange of experience in real time," Umerov said.

Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, 58, was appointed the new Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on February 8.

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine