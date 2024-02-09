Effective Consumer Sustainability Communications

(MENAFN- 3BL) Tensie Whelan, Director of NYU Stern Center for Sustainable Business, and Jackie Murphy, former Managing Director of Edelman Purpose & Impact, join co-host Andie Wood to discuss a consumer brand study the two organizations partnered on around sustainability claims, exploring impact and performance across diverse consumer groups. Listen in to learn about the best practices for creating action-backed messages and promoting sustainability effectively.

