UN Representative Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. High Representative of the UN Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Angel Moratinos sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on a confident victory in the extraordinary presidential election, Trend reports.

