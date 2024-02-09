WK Kellogg Co To Webcast Presentation At CAGNY Conference On Feb. 21, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE: KLG ) announced today that the company will present at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference live at 8:00 am ET, Wednesday, February 21, 2024. Gary Pilnick, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dave McKinstray, Chief Financial Officer, Doug VanDeVelde, Chief Growth Officer and Bruce Brown, Chief Customer Officer, will be the presenters for WK Kellogg Co.

Access to a live webcast of the event will be available on the investor page of the WK Kellogg Co's website at href="" rel="nofollow" wkkellog . Participation in the webcast will be in listen-only mode. For those unable to join the live webcast, a replay of the event will be made available on the investor page of WK Kellogg Co's website.

About WK Kellogg Co

At WK Kellogg Co, we bring our best to everyone, every day through our trusted foods and brands. Our journey began in 1894, when our founder W.K. Kellogg reimagined the future of food with the creation of Corn Flakes, changing breakfast forever. Since then, we have embraced the same spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship in everything we do, channeling our founder's passion and commitment to creating high quality and delicious products while fostering communities. Our iconic brand portfolio includes Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Rice

Krispies®, Froot Loops®,

Kashi®, Special K®, Kellogg's Raisin Bran®, and Bear Naked®. With a presence in the majority of households across North America, our brands play a key role in enhancing the lives of millions of consumers every day, promoting a strong sense of physical, emotional and societal wellbeing. Our beloved brand characters, including Tony the Tiger® and Toucan Sam®, represent our deep connections with the consumers and communities we serve. For more information, visit

