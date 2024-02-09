Turkmenistan Joins IMO's Convention On Bunker Oil Pollution Damage

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 9. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has approved Turkmenistan's accession to the International Convention on Civil Liability for Bunker Oil Pollution Damage (BUNKER-2001), Trend reports.

According to the Turkmen Maritime and River Transport (Turkmendenizderyayollary) Agency, this Convention will enter into force for Turkmenistan on April 23 this year.

The BUNKER Convention was adopted by the International Maritime Organization on March 23, 2001 and entered into force on November 21, 2008.

Furthermore, the main purpose of the Convention is to adopt a single international standard and procedure for determining liability issues and providing compensation for bunker fuel pollution.

Currently, more than 100 countries of the world are parties to this convention, including the Caspian countries: Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran.

Meanwhile, the Law of Turkmenistan 'On Accession to the International Convention on Civil Liability for Bunker Oil Pollution Damage' was adopted in November last year.

