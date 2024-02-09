Turkmenistan Joins IMO's Convention On Bunker Oil Pollution Damage

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 9. The
International Maritime Organization (IMO) has approved
Turkmenistan's accession to the International Convention on Civil
Liability for Bunker Oil Pollution Damage (BUNKER-2001), Trend reports.
According to the Turkmen Maritime and River Transport
(Turkmendenizderyayollary) Agency, this Convention will enter into
force for Turkmenistan on April 23 this year.
The BUNKER Convention was adopted by the International Maritime
Organization on March 23, 2001 and entered into force on November
21, 2008.
Furthermore, the main purpose of the Convention is to adopt a
single international standard and procedure for determining
liability issues and providing compensation for bunker fuel
pollution.
Currently, more than 100 countries of the world are parties to
this convention, including the Caspian countries: Azerbaijan,
Russia and Iran.
Meanwhile, the Law of Turkmenistan 'On Accession to the
International Convention on Civil Liability for Bunker Oil
Pollution Damage' was adopted in November last year.
