Albania, Azerbaijan Discuss Gas Supply Via TAP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Albania and Azerbaijan have discussed gas supplies via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), as the Council of Albanian Ambassadors hosted in a welcome meeting the new resident Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Albania Anar Huseynov, Trend reports via the Council.

Economic and cultural cooperation, projects and investments in the gasification of the country through the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), as well as investments in tourism were some of the topics discussed with Ambassador Huseynov.

It was also pointed out that the lifting of visas for Albanian citizens would be a good signal for the relations between two countries and would serve to strengthen cooperation in all fields.

TAP is the European leg of the Southern Gas Corridor, which started commercial gas supplies from December 31, 2020. By the end of 2023, Azerbaijan had supplied Europe with 11.8 billion cubic meters of gas.

In July 2022, Azerbaijan and the European Commission signed a memorandum aiming to double the capacity of the Southern Gas Corridor from the current 10 billion cubic meters per year to 20 billion cubic meters by 2027. Additionally, TAP is scheduled to start delivering an extra 1.2 billion cubic meters per year beginning in 2026.

Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn