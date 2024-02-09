Albania, Azerbaijan Discuss Gas Supply Via TAP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Albania and
Azerbaijan have discussed gas supplies via the Trans Adriatic
Pipeline (TAP), as the Council of Albanian Ambassadors hosted in a
welcome meeting the new resident Ambassador of the Republic of
Azerbaijan in Albania Anar Huseynov, Trend reports via the Council.
Economic and cultural cooperation, projects and investments in
the gasification of the country through the Trans Adriatic Pipeline
(TAP), as well as investments in tourism were some of the topics
discussed with Ambassador Huseynov.
It was also pointed out that the lifting of visas for Albanian
citizens would be a good signal for the relations between two
countries and would serve to strengthen cooperation in all
fields.
TAP is the European leg of the Southern Gas Corridor, which
started commercial gas supplies from December 31, 2020. By the end
of 2023, Azerbaijan had supplied Europe with 11.8 billion cubic
meters of gas.
In July 2022, Azerbaijan and the European Commission signed a
memorandum aiming to double the capacity of the Southern Gas
Corridor from the current 10 billion cubic meters per year to 20
billion cubic meters by 2027. Additionally, TAP is scheduled to
start delivering an extra 1.2 billion cubic meters per year
beginning in 2026.
