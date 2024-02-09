Online Gambling Market Size 2024, Share, Growth, Industry Trends Analysis And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group, the global online gambling market size reached US$ 86.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 168.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during 2024-2032.

Online gambling refers to the act of wagering money or valuables on games of chance or skill through the internet. Its characteristics are rooted in the digital age, providing individuals with unprecedented access to various forms of betting entertainment. Unlike traditional brick-and-mortar casinos, online gambling platforms are accessible 24/7 from the comfort of one's home or any location with an internet connection. Key characteristics of online gambling include its convenience, variety, and accessibility. Players can engage in a wide range of games, such as poker, slots, roulette, and sports betting, at their fingertips. The convenience aspect allows users to avoid the hassle of travel and long lines associated with physical casinos.

Get Sample Copy of Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/online-gambling-market/requestsample

Online Gambling Market Trends:

The global online gambling market is experiencing significant growth, driven by various factors such as technological advancements, changing consumer preferences, and regulatory shifts towards legalizing online gambling in numerous jurisdictions. Regulatory frameworks that support secure and responsible gaming are playing a crucial role in legitimizing the industry, steering players away from unauthorized platforms. Technological innovations, including blockchain for secure transactions and augmented reality for enhanced user experience, are further expanding the scope of the online gambling ecosystem.

Operators in the industry are heavily investing in R&D to develop platforms that are user-friendly, secure, and tailored to specific customer needs. They are increasingly utilizing data analytics to understand consumer behavior, thereby offering a more personalized gaming experience. A rising trend in the market is the strategic partnerships between online gambling companies and software developers, aimed at delivering innovative solutions and expanding their customer base. Furthermore, the adoption of online gambling is expanding across various demographic groups and geographic locations, courtesy of the ubiquity of smartphones and the convenience of online platforms.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global online gambling market based on game type, device and region.

Breakup by Game Type:

















Sports Betting



Football



Horse Racing



E-Sports

Others

Casino



Live Casino



Baccarat



Blackjack



Poker



Slots

Others Others

Breakup by Device:



Desktop

Mobile Others

Breakup by Region:



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the online gambling market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:



888 Holdings PLC

Bet365 Group Ltd.

Betsson AB

Cherry Spelgladje AB

Flutter Entertainment Plc

Galaxy Entertainment Group

GVC Holdings Plc

Intralot

Kindred Group Plc

LeoVegas AB MGM Resorts International

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St

Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: : +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800