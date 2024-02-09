TBMAUJ LEAKED: Shahid Kapoor's Film Available On Torrent Sites

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' is a science fiction romance comedy film where Kriti Sanon plays the role of a robot.

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's film available on torrent sites RKK

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' is all set to have a worldwide release on February 09, 2024.



As the film releases, it has been leaked on various torrent sites and telegram channels.

The film is available on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, and telegram channels.

The film is produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios and was written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, who were making their directorial debuts.

The film also stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in important roles.