Kazakhstan Salutes President Ilham Aliyev's Election Win - Expert

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Kazakhstan hailed
with great enthusiasm the news of the victory of incumbent
President Ilham Aliyev in the extraordinary presidential election
with the overwhelming support of voters, an expert, candidate of
the philosophical sciences, and director of the Center of Political
Studies at the Institute of Philosophy, Political Science, and
Religious Studies of Kazakhstan Aydar Amrebayev told Trend .
"First and foremost, I want to congratulate the Azerbaijani
people on Ilham Aliyev's victory in the presidential election. This
is a well-deserved and worthy victory. I believe this outcome was
to be expected, as President Ilham Aliyev demonstrated himself to
be an effective and universally recognized leader of the country,
achieving the return of Azerbaijan's ancestral lands while also
making a significant contribution to the dynamic socioeconomic
development of the Azerbaijani people. I am convinced that his name
will be written in golden letters in the annals of national
history," he said.
He mentioned that it was during the period of the leadership of
President Ilham Aliyev in Azerbaijan that bilateral relations
between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan were and are flourishing.
Nowadays, both states are among the most proactive in the
implementation of the Union of Turkic States project, linking ties
between the peoples of a single Turkic root in the South Caucasus
and Central Asia.
"At the same time, in the actual portfolio of implemented
projects, we can note the interested work of the leadership of our
countries to establish the Trans-Caspian international transport
route, which will allow our states to become an effective transport
and logistics hub between East and West," the expert added.
