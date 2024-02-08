Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers To Conduct 'Delhi Chalo' March On February 13 Despite Promised Talks

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Amid the farmer's protest in Delhi-NCR, a team of three union ministers held a meeting with the leaders of farmer organisations in Chandigarh to allay their fears. The Central team comprised Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Arjun Munda, and Nityanand Rai, who flew down to Chandigarh to reach out to farmer leaders. The farmers have planned a 'Delhi Chalo' march to press for their demands, including a law to guarantee a minimum support price for crops on 13 February. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that an agreement was reached on multiple issues and was hopeful that another meeting would be held soon the other hand, a sea of farmers from around 100 villages of Noida and Greater Noida on Thursday took to the streets, bringing traffic to a standstill in several parts of Delhi-NCR as they made an unsuccessful bid to march towards Parliament. Between 12 pm and 5 pm, heavy traffic jams were witnessed on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, DND loop, Kanlindi Kunj bridge, around Dalit Prerna Sthal, Atta Chowk and Rajnigandha Chowk in Noida all the latest updates on farmers' protest here:

