(MENAFN- GetNews) Dr. Derashay, CEO of Kingdom Influencers Broadcast Network, says: "As we celebrate a century of radio, we shape the next century of radio and TV Christian media leaders. This summit is an opportunity for individuals to equip and empower with the tools to make a difference and fulfill the great commission through media."

Atlanta, GA, USA - February 8, 2024 - Kingdom Influencers Broadcast Network is thrilled to announce its first-ever virtual summit, Preparing the Next Century of Christian Leaders in Radio and Media Virtual Summit, on February 13th-17th, 2024, during World Radio Day. This groundbreaking event promises to be a landmark occasion, gathering industry experts from across the globe to celebrate a century of radio while emphasizing equipping the next century of Christian leaders to shape the industry's future.

A Celebration of Legacy and Innovation

As we celebrate a century of radio on World Radio Day, the summit honors its rich history and looks ahead, exploring trends and innovations shaping the future of Christian radio and media. Pioneering voices share insights on its impact on faith communities. Experts reveal tools and strategies for the industry's next chapter.

Empowering Aspiring Leaders, Bridging the Gap

The summit offers something for everyone, from beginners to experts, with tailored sessions covering key industry areas. Attendees will be equipped to excel in Christian media across radio, TV, and podcasting . Additionally, the summit addresses industry underrepresentation, aiming to foster new Christian leaders who will amplify the message of Christ and inspire global audiences for generations.

Here's Why You Can't Miss It:

. Immerse Yourself in Christian Radio History: Learn from pioneers who paved the way & their role in shaping the industry.

. Embrace Cutting-edge Trends: Discover innovations that are transforming Christian media, from audio technology to captivating storytelling techniques.

. Elevate Your Skills: Whether you're a seasoned pro or just starting out, gain essential industry knowledge.

. Be Part of Something Bigger: Connect with a global community of passionate Christians committed to shaping the future of radio and amplifying the message of Christ.

What to Expect:

. 5 Days of In-depth Online Sessions: Led by industry experts, covering diverse topics and catering to various experience levels.

. Live Q&A Sessions: Engage with speakers and peers, build connections, and learn from others.

. Pre-recorded Workshop Library: Dive deeper into specific topics on your own time, at your own pace.

. Exclusive Networking Opportunities: Connect with potential collaborators, mentors, and friends who share your passion.

. A Vibrant Online Community: Stay connected through our community group before, during, and after the summit.

Ready to make history? Register today!

Secure your spot with a No Cost Ticket today, before it's gone by visiting: . Don't miss this chance to be a part of the movement shaping the future of Christian radio and media.

Spread the word! Share the news about the summit and invite your friends, colleagues, and fellow believers to join us. Together, let's amplify the voice of Christ for generations to come!

#KingdomInfluencers #NextCenturyLeaders #WorldRadioDay #ChristianRadio #FutureOfMedia

Media Contact:

Dr. Derashay, Kingdom Strategist

CEO, Kingdom Influencers Broadcast Network

...

About Kingdom Influencers Broadcast

KIBN is Delivering a Kingdom Sound to the Four Corners of the Earth. We are passionate about using the power of audio and video to empower Christian broadcasters and leaders, raising a generation who will take the gospel to the airwaves and into the hearts of millions.

Start your radio, podcast, or television with us today by visiting .

Media Contact

Company Name: Kingdom Strategist Solutions

Contact Person: Dr. Derashay

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website:

