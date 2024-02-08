Republic Oil Tools Acquires Production Tool Solution, Expanding Portfolio And Geographic Reach

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) OKLAHOMA CITY, OK / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2024 / Republic Oil Tools (Republic), a leading player in the oil and gas industry, announced today the successful acquisition of Production Tool Solution (PTS). This strategic move is set to integrate the revolutionary PTS Pressure Actuated Relief Valves into the Republic portfolio, effective immediately.

The acquisition includes the transfer of all inventory, contracts, and intellectual property associated with PTS. As part of this acquisition, support for the PTS portfolio will transition from Los Angeles to Republic headquarters in Oklahoma City, OK. This move is aimed at streamlining operations and enhancing the overall efficiency of product support services.

"We are excited to welcome the talented team and cutting-edge products from Production Tool Solution into the Republic family," said Josh Prather, President at Republic Oil Tools. "This acquisition not only broadens our product offerings but also reinforces our commitment to providing top-notch solutions to our clients."

With the integration of PTS products, Republic aims to bring additional value to its customers and strengthen its presence in the oil and gas market.

About Republic Oil Tools: Republic is an oilfield tools and solution provider that supplies artificial lift equipment primarily related to ESPs, PCPs, and chemical injection. With a talented team across North America, Republic has grown 650+% since 2020 and continues to expand their footprint across the global artificial lift sector.

About Production Tool Solution: PTS is a 15 year old company that made its name selling their industry leading pressure actuated relief (PAR) valves, also known as automatic diverter valves, around the world. With over 5000 installations across 30+ countries, PTS has proven technology that extends the run life of electrical submersible or progressing cavity pumping systems.

SOURCE: Republic Oil Tools