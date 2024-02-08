Enemy Attacks Nikopol District Seven Times

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked the Nikopol district seven times in one day with artillery and kamikaze drones.

The head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Seven attacks on the Nikopol district during the day. Artillery shelling, strikes by kamikaze drones. The district center, Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrovske communities suffered from Russian terror," the statement reads.

Enemy shellsdistrict with artillery, destruction reported

Also, according to his information, 17 private houses were damaged. 11 outbuildings were damaged, and two more were destroyed. Cars were damaged. Several gas pipelines and power lines were damaged.

There were no fatalities or injuries.

Earlier it was reported that in the evening the Air Defense Forces shot down missiles over Kryvyi Rih district. There were no casualties.