Kuwait Condemns Deadly Terrorist Bombings In Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 8 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait on Thursday strongly condemned the wave of terrorist bombings which rattled Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan Province on Wednesday and claimed the lives dozens of innocent people, according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry.

The Ministry also reiterated Kuwait's unequivocal rejecting of violence and terrorism.

It expressed Kuwait's sincere condolences to the friendly Islamic Republic of Pakistan and to the families of the victims, wishing the injured a speedy recovery. (end)

ibi









MENAFN08022024000071011013ID1107830113