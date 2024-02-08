Giving Expats The Vote: What Can The UK And Switzerland Learn From Each Other?

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) “Voting is a basic citizenship right regardless of where someone lives,” Jane Golding, co-chair of the campaign group British in Europe, said on January 16, when the 15-year rule was abolished. British citizens can now registerExternal link in the last constituency they were signed up in before leaving the country. They will also be able to donate to political parties and campaigns.

The change brings the UK in line with other major democracies which allow lifelong voting rights (at least at federal level), including the US, France, Italy, Canada and Switzerland. Official estimates reckon the number of people eligible to register around the world will increase from about 1.2 million to 3.2 million.