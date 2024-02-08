Paris Olympics Medals To Feature Eiffel Tower Fragment: Unique Hexagon Design Unveiled

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The medals for the upcoming Paris Olympics and Paralympics are set to be unique, incorporating a hexagon-shaped piece of iron extracted from the original Eiffel Tower. Unveiled by organisers, the 5,084 gold, silver, and bronze medals will showcase this six-edged metal medallion at their center, resembling a gemstone. Designed by elite French jewelry house Chaumet, the medals aim to honour medal-winners with a fragment of the Eiffel Tower from 1889. The hexagon, mirroring the contours of mainland France, is secured by rivet-like spurs, drawing inspiration from the iconic landmark's structure.

Recycled metal has been used in the medals, which weigh approximately half a kilogram. The Paris Olympics are scheduled for July 26 to August 11, with the Paralympics following from August 28 to September 8. The Eiffel Tower is expected to play a central role in the Games, with teams sailing down the Seine during the opening ceremony, and speculation about the Olympic flame being placed on the tower throughout the event.

Also Read:

IPL 2024: MS Dhoni's bat sticker sparks buzz with nostalgic Ranchi connection