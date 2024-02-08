Argo December 2023 Oil Production

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2024) - Argo Gold Inc's. (CSE: ARQ) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS) (" Argo " or the " Company ") oil December 2023 oil production reached a record of 3,980.5 barrels for the month, averaging 128.4 barrels per day. Despite low oil prices averaging CDN$43.55 per barrel, Argo's December oil revenue was $173,333 and net operating cash flow was $106,528.

December 2023 Oil Production Argo's interest Argo's Oil

Revenue Argo's net operating

cash flow Lindbergh 1

(37.5% interest) 110 bbl/day 41.3 bbl/day $53,832 $31,928 Lloyd

(18.75% interest) 227 bbl/day 42.5 bbl/day $61,388 $52,758 Lindbergh 2

(37.5% interest) 119 bbl/day 44.6 bbl/day $57,806 $21,842

Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR at and on Argo Gold's website at . Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ( ) (CSE: ARQ) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS).

Judy Baker, CEO

(416) 786-7860

