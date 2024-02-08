Russian pipeline gas provides to EU 41 percent increase

(MENAFN) Recent data reported by Vedomosti reveals a substantial 41 percent year-on-year increase in Russian pipeline gas supplies to the European Union, reaching 2.52 billion cubic meters in the past month. According to an analysis of Gazprom data, the bulk of this supply, totaling 1.29 billion cubic meters, transited through Ukraine to European Union nations and Moldova. This marks a notable 32 percent increase compared to January 2023. The remaining volumes were transported via the TurkStream pipeline, illustrating the evolving dynamics of Russia's gas transit routes to Central and Western Europe.



As the only two remaining conduits for piped Russian gas to reach these European regions, the transit line through Ukraine and the European arm of TurkStream have become critical components of the energy supply chain. The current five-year transit contract between Russia and Ukraine is set to expire at the end of this year, raising questions about the future of gas transit routes and potential negotiations between the involved parties.



Under the existing agreement, Gazprom committed to delivering 65 billion cubic meters of gas to the European Union through Ukraine in 2020, followed by annual deliveries of 40 billion cubic meters between 2021 and 2024. However, actual delivery volumes have fallen short of the agreed amounts since May 2022, when Ukraine closed the key pumping station at Sokhranovka, responsible for handling a significant portion of Russian gas flowing through the country. Currently, only the station at Sudzha remains in operation, impacting the overall transit capacity.



The surge in Russian gas supplies to the European Union underscores the geopolitical and economic significance of energy transit routes. It also raises crucial questions about the upcoming negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the broader implications for Europe's energy security and the diversification of gas supply routes. As these dynamics continue to evolve, stakeholders in the region will closely monitor developments that could shape the future of Russian gas transit to Europe.





