On 7th February 2024, the High Commission attended the Opening Ceremony of the World Team Cup - Wheelchair Tennis African Qualification. 10 African countries, including Tanzania, are participating in the tournament scheduled from 4th - 11th February 2024 in Abuja. Best of luck to our Tanzania Team comprising of 6 players.
