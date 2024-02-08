(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

On 7th February 2024, the High Commission attended the Opening Ceremony of the World Team Cup - Wheelchair Tennis African Qualification. 10 African countries, including Tanzania, are participating in the tournament scheduled from 4th - 11th February 2024 in Abuja. Best of luck to our Tanzania Team comprising of 6 players.

