Abu Al-Samen Instructs Improvements On King Hussein Bridge's Infrastructure

Amman, Feb. 7 (Petra) - Minister of Public Works and Housing, Maher Abu Al-Samen, checked on progress of work at King Hussein Bridge border center, which connects Jordan to the occupied Palestinian territories.During a field tour Wednesday, Abu Al-Samen was briefed on the smooth flow of movement on the border crossing after Ministry of Public Works completed the project to rehabilitate the adjacent area, which aimed to expand and pave the bridge's yard infrastructure and rehabilitate sidewalks.The center's director, Col. Ra'afat Ma'aytah, briefed the minister on the key needs regarding buildings, roads and yards that would improve services provided to travelers.The minister said the ministry is "continuously" working to rehabilitate the border centers to provide the "best" service for travelers the Kingdom and provide the necessary capabilities to maintain services for visitors to the country, especially the Palestinians.Additionally, the minister instructed to study demands and comments of the bridge workers and implement them according to the available capabilities.