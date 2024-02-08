President Of Iraq Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. On February 7, President of the Republic of Iraq Abdullatif Jamal Rashid made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

The President of Iraq extended his congratulations to Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the presidential election and wished him success in his endeavors for the development of the country.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked the President of Iraq for his attention and congratulations.

During the phone conversation, they praised the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Iraq, expressing confidence that bilateral cooperation will continue to expand.