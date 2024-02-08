President Of Iraq Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. On February 7,
President of the Republic of Iraq Abdullatif Jamal Rashid made a
phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev,
Trend reports.
The President of Iraq extended his congratulations to Ilham
Aliyev on his victory in the presidential election and wished him
success in his endeavors for the development of the country.
President Ilham Aliyev thanked the President of Iraq for his
attention and congratulations.
During the phone conversation, they praised the development of
bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Iraq, expressing
confidence that bilateral cooperation will continue to expand.
MENAFN08022024000187011040ID1107826813
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.