Beard Grooming Products Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Beard Grooming Products Market Report by Product (Beard Oil, Beard Wax, Beard Shampoo, and Others), Type (Conventional, Organic), Age Group (Millennials, Gen X, Baby Boomer), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Pharmacy Stores, Online Stores, and Others), End-User (Personal, Commercial), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global beard grooming products market size reached US$ 29.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 51.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Global Beard Grooming Products Industry:

Increasing Awareness Regarding Personal Grooming:

The growth of the beard grooming products market is significantly driven by the increasing awareness of personal grooming among men. In recent years, there has been a notable shift in male consumer behavior, with a greater emphasis on appearance and self-care. This change is influenced by various factors, including social media, fashion trends, and the desire to look good in professional and personal spheres. Men are now more informed and willing to invest in quality grooming products, particularly for beard care. Products such as beard oils, balms, and waxes have become popular, as they help in styling and also in maintaining beard health. The rise in grooming consciousness is also supported by a growing number of beauty blogs, tutorials, and influencers, further driving market growth.

Social Media and Celebrity Influence:

Celebrity endorsements and the influence of pop culture play a pivotal role in the expansion of the beard grooming products market. Celebrities and public figures, often seen as style icons, have a significant impact on shaping public perceptions and trends. The popularity of beards among famous personalities in sports, cinema, and music industries has made facial hair fashionable and desirable. As a result, fans and followers are inspired to emulate these styles, thereby increasing the demand for beard grooming products. Additionally, movies and television shows often set trends, and the depiction of characters with well-groomed beards has contributed to a positive perception of facial hair.

Wide Availability of Products:

The increased availability and accessibility of beard grooming products have significantly contributed to market growth. With the advent of e-commerce, consumers now have easy access to a wide range of products from global brands at competitive prices. Online platforms offer the convenience of exploring various products, comparing prices, and reading reviews, which aids in making informed purchasing decisions. This ease of access is coupled with the rise of specialized grooming brands and products tailored to specific needs, such as organic or vegan options. Brick-and-mortar stores, including supermarkets and beauty outlets, have also expanded their product ranges to include beard grooming items, making them more accessible to the general public.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Beard Grooming Products Industry:



The Famous Beard Oil Company

The Man Company (Helios Lifestyle Private Limited)

Beardbrand

The Bearded Bastard

Texas Beard Company

Billy Jealousy

Smoky Mountain Beard Co. LLC

Quallis Brands LLC (Scotch Porter) Honest Amish and Murdock Limited (Murdock London).

Beard Grooming Products Market Report Segmentation:

By Product:





Beard Oil

Beard Wax

Beard Shampoo Others

Based on the product, the market is divided into beard oil, beard wax, beard shampoo, and other.

By Type:





Conventional Organic

On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into conventional and organic.

By Age Group:



Millennials

Gen X Baby Boomer

Based on the age group the market is segmented into millennials, gen X, and baby boomer.

By Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Pharmacy Stores

Online Stores Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is classified into supermarkets and hypermarkets, pharmacy stores, online stores, and other.

By End User:



Personal Commercial

On the basis of

end user,

the market is divided into personal and commercial.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Beard Grooming Products Market Trends:

Presently, men are adopting personalized grooming regimens, leading to a demand for specialized beard care products tailored to different beard types, lengths, and styles. Besides, the online retailing of beard grooming products has gained prominence, with e-commerce platforms offering a wide variety of choices and convenience in purchasing. Moreover, manufacturers are continually innovating to introduce new and unique beard grooming products, including beard oils, balms, waxes, and grooming tools, to cater to evolving consumer preferences.

