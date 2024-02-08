Aerospace 3D Printing Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Aerospace 3D Printing Market Report by Offerings (Materials, Printers, Software, Services), Printing Technology (Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS), Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP), Selective Laser Melting (SLM), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), and Others), Platform (Aircraft, Unmanned Ariel Vehicles (UAV), Spacecraft), Application (Engine Component, Space Component, Structural Component), End Use (OEM, MRO), and Region 2024-2032 “, The global aerospace 3D printing market size reached US$

2.7

Billion in

2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach by

2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of

17.11% during

2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Aerospace 3D Printing Industry:

Technological Advancements:

The aerospace 3D printing industry is currently experiencing significant growth due to rapid technological advancements. These advancements are primarily in the areas of printer technology, materials science, and software development. Improved printer technologies are enabling faster and more precise production of complex components. The development of new materials, such as advanced polymers and metal alloys, is expanding the range of applications for 3D printing in aerospace. Additionally, advancements in software are enhancing the design capabilities, allowing for more efficient and optimized component structures. These technological improvements increase the potential applications of 3D printing in aerospace as well as enhance the overall efficiency, reliability, and performance of printed parts, thus contributing to market growth.

Rising Demand for Lightweight and Complex Parts:

The aerospace industry is continuously seeking ways to reduce aircraft weight to improve fuel efficiency and lower emissions. 3D printing, or additive manufacturing, offers a unique solution by enabling the production of lightweight and complex geometries that are difficult or impossible to achieve with traditional manufacturing methods. This capability is particularly beneficial for producing intricate components with internal structures that reduce weight without compromising strength. The increasing emphasis on fuel efficiency and environmental sustainability in the aerospace sector is driving the demand for 3D-printed components. As a result, the aerospace 3D printing industry is growing, as it provides effective solutions for manufacturing lightweight, complex parts that meet the stringent standards of the aerospace industry.

Customization and Flexibility in Manufacturing:

Currently, the aerospace 3D printing industry is being positively impacted by the growing need for customization and manufacturing flexibility. 3D printing facilitates the production of customized parts quickly and efficiently, without the need for expensive tooling or long lead times associated with traditional manufacturing. This flexibility is particularly valuable in aerospace, where customized parts are often required for specific aircraft models or bespoke applications. The ability of 3D printing to adapt quickly to design changes and produce small batches of parts cost-effectively is a major factor in accelerating product adoption rates in the aerospace industry. This trend is fostering the growth of the aerospace 3D printing market as manufacturers seek to leverage the technology's flexibility and customization capabilities to meet specific aerospace needs.

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



3D Systems Inc.

EOS GmbH

General Electric Company

Hoganas AB

Markforged

Materialise NV

Proto Labs

SLM Solutions Group AG (Nikon AM. AG)

Stratasys Ltd.

The ExOne Company (Desktop Metal) VoxelJet AG

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Offerings:



Materials

Printers

Software Services

Printers dominate the market by product type due to the essential role they play as the primary equipment required for initiating any 3D printing project in the aerospace industry.

Breakup by Printing Technology:



Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP)

Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) Others

Fused deposition modeling (FDM) holds the largest market share owing to its cost-effectiveness, ease of use, and versatility in creating durable parts, making it highly suitable for aerospace applications.

Breakup by Platform:



Aircraft

Unmanned Ariel Vehicles (UAV) Spacecraft

Aircraft represents the largest market segment as the demand for lightweight, complex parts and the need for rapid prototyping is most pronounced in aircraft manufacturing within the aerospace sector.

Breakup by Application:



Engine Component

Space Component Structural Component

Engine component accounts for the majority of the market share due to the aerospace industry's need for high-performance, precision parts that can withstand extreme conditions, which 3D printing can efficiently provide.

Breakup by End Use:



OEM MRO

MRO represents the leading end use segment as 3D printing offers significant advantages in producing replacement parts on-demand, reducing lead times and inventory costs in aerospace maintenance.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America's dominance in the aerospace 3D printing market is attributed to the region's advanced aerospace industry, high adoption of innovative technologies, and significant investments in research and development in 3D printing technologies.

Global Aerospace 3D Printing Market Trends:

The aerospace 3D printing market is witnessing a dynamic shift, primarily driven by technological innovation and increasing demand for efficient manufacturing processes. Key trends include the adoption of advanced materials like high-performance polymers and metals, enabling the creation of more durable and lightweight components. Moreover, the heightened focus on sustainability is catalyzing the use of 3D printing to reduce waste and improve fuel efficiency in aircraft. Customization and the ability to produce complex geometries are also significant trends, offering unparalleled design freedom. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in 3D printing processes is enhancing precision and reducing production times, thus propelling market growth.

