Bengaluru Shocker: Double Murder Over Alleged Property Dispute At Halasuru; Accused Arrested

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The city of Bengaluru witnessed a horrifying double murder at approximately eight o'clock in the evening on Wednesday. The incident sent shockwaves through Kumbara Town under Halasur Gate police station as 55-year-old Suresh and 68-year-old Mahendra were brutally stabbed to death in the office of Shri Hari Marketing office.

Initial investigations suggest that the motive behind the gruesome act may stem from a long-standing property dispute. Sources reveal that Suresh and the accused, identified as Bhadra, were distantly related. Suresh Kumar, the proprietor of a three-storied commercial building where the tragedy unfolded, found himself at odds with Bhadra, who purportedly sought to transfer the property to a trust associated with his potter community.

Eyewitnesses recounted the horrifying scene as Bhadra, engaged in conversation with his friend Mahendra, abruptly turned violent, wielding a knife and fatally striking Suresh in the chest. DCP Shekhar of the Central Division confirmed that the accused, Bhadra, voluntarily surrendered himself at the Halasur Gate police station following the heinous act.

Authorities swiftly apprehended Bhadra and initiated a thorough investigation into the matter. Moreover, suspicions have arisen regarding the murder that Bhadra might have carried out the killing over a dispute with his wife too.



The swift response from law enforcement underscores their commitment to ensuring justice for the victims and their families. As the investigation unfolds, the community remains gripped by shock and disbelief over the senseless loss of life.