Radisson Blu Doha Gets New GM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Radisson Blu Hotel, Doha, has announced Emre Kocamustafaogullari as its new general manager. With over 25 years of expertise in the luxury hospitality industry, he has been with the hotel since 2019, a statement said Wednesday.

Emre's career highlights began when he was appointed as the front office manager at the Swissôtel The Bosphorus Istanbul in 2008, then as the director of operations in Swissôtel Büyük Efes, Ízmir and Swissôtel Krasnye Holmy, Moscow on 2010 and 2014, respectively.

In 2015, he became the general manager of Swissôtel Resort Bodrum Beach and Residences in Turkiye, followed by stints in Dubai and Istanbul for Rotana Hotels prior to joining Radisson Blu Doha as the hotel manager.

Kocamustafaogullari has started his new role remodelling the Food and Beverage, Meetings & Events, Rooms Division, and redefining sales, marketing and revenue management strategy with sustainability and focus on commitment to employee's welfare and development that brings seamless guest experience.

“I aspire to leave a legacy of innovation and genuine hospitality. We are gearing up for an exciting year and years ahead with new culinary delights and guest experiences. My vision is for Radisson Blu Doha to not just be a hotel, but a destination where every visit is memorable, blending Qatari culture with global hospitality trends,” he added.

MENAFN07022024000067011011ID1107825033