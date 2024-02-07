               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Of Belarus Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev


2/7/2024 3:11:06 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On February 7, President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his emphatic victory in the presidential election, expressing his best wishes for success in his activities for the development and prosperity of the country.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude to the President of Belarus for the attention and congratulations.

The heads of state exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation, expressing confidence in the further development of Azerbaijan-Belarus friendly relations.

