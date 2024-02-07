President Of Belarus Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On February 7, President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr
Lukashenko made a phone call to President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his emphatic
victory in the presidential election, expressing his best wishes
for success in his activities for the development and prosperity of
the country.
President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude to the President
of Belarus for the attention and congratulations.
The heads of state exchanged views on the prospects for
cooperation, expressing confidence in the further development of
Azerbaijan-Belarus friendly relations.
