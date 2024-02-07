North America Perfume Market Size Is Projected To Exhibit A Growth Rate 2.8% CAGR During 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “North America Perfume Market: Perfume Type (Premium Perfume Products, Mass Perfume Products), Category (Female Fragrances, Male Fragrances, Unisex Fragrances), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Retailers, Online Stores, and Others), and Country 2024-2032”. The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the North America perfume market size, Share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

The North America perfume market size reached US$ 6.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% during 2024-2032.