Kuwait Amir, Sultan Haitham Of Oman Inaugurate Al-Duqm Refinery

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AL-DUQM, Oman, Feb 7 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq of Oman patronized Wednesday the official inauguration of Al-Duqm Refinery and Petrochemical Industries in the State of Al-Duqm, Oman.

The motorcade of His Highness the Amir and Sultan Haitham arrived at the refinery with people of Al-Wusta Governorate welcoming them and performing folkloric arts.

They were received by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil Dr. Imad Al-Atiqi, Oman's Minister of Finance Sultan bin Salem Al-Habsi and senior officials.

A film was displayed about the project, considered the largest investment venture in refinery and petrochemicals sector. The film showed the vital role of Kuwait-Oman partnership in the journey of the refinery.

Head of Oman's investment authority Abdulsalam Al-Murshidi said the inauguration of Al-Duqm refinery was a continuation of history between Oman and Kuwait, both working in one place "and continue this historic legacy for the future generations to be a guideline for prosperity and progress."

He said the USD-nine-billion refinery was the largest investment project between two Arab Gulf countries in refineries and petrochemical sector.

Al-Murshidi said Al-Duqm refinery was projected to increase Oman's refining capacity to 500,000 bpd from 230,000 bpd.

He said the project was completed despite economic and political challenges. "The determination overcame all obstacles ... and challenges ... ."

He said the refinery and petrochemical industries were located in Al-Duqm economic zone which has a unique location and thus lucrative for investments.

Al-Murshidi pointed out the establishment of facilities that would support the refinery and petrochemical industries, and thanked KPC, Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI) and Oman's OQ for their endless efforts that saw the completion of this mega project.

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) CEO Sheikh Nawaf Suad Al-Sabah said the inauguration of Al-Duqm Refinery and petrochemical industries reflected the history between Kuwait and Oman.

"The story with you my brothers did not start with Al-Duqm but with diving ships when our grandfathers" went in rough journeys looking for pearls, he said, and Allah the Almighty rewarded them following decades of struggle.

Al-Duqm refinery, he said, will be processing crude oil from Kuwait and Oman thus honoring strategic objectives of KPC, according to which the corporation engage in investment opportunities with international partners to boost "our refining capacity in promising markets."

The aim, said Sheikh Nawaf, is to reach a capacity of 425,000 barrels per day by 2025. Thanks to "cooperation of our brothers in Oman, we achieved this goal ahead of schedule."

He expressed gratitude for all workers who contributed to this success.

He said challenges facing the oil and gas industry "are not easy," foremost transform of energy which required safe and profitable operation of the refinery to make it an icon of innovation and excellence in international refining industry.

His Highness the Amir and Sultan Haitham raised the curtain on a memorial plaque which marked the inauguration of the refinery.

His Highness the Amir and Sultan Haitham were accompanied by Board chairman of OQ Group and Deputy Head of Oman Investment authority, Mulhem bin Bashir Al-Jurf to refinery's main control room and were briefed about operations of the refinery.

His Highness the Amir was given a gift on this occasion.

His Highness the Amir and Sultan Haitham left the refinery.

