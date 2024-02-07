Russia Starts Building Of A New Icebreaker 'Leningrad'

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Laying down of the fifth nuclear icebreaker of the series 22220 was held at the Baltic Shipyard in St. Petersburg, Russia. The icebreaker, named Leningrad, will play an important role in the development of shipping along the Northern Sea Route.

Alexey Likhachev, Rosatom Director General noted,“A large number of high 'ice-class' cargo vessels will be required in near future. Arctic shipbuilding is becoming a strategically important sector in Russia. Rosatom is not only a customer but also a participant in this important work”.