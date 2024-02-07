One deceased, five wounded due to terrorist assault in Istanbul

(MENAFN) In a tragic incident that unfolded on Tuesday morning, a courthouse in Istanbul became the scene of a terrorist attack, resulting in one fatality and leaving five individuals wounded.



According to the Turkish Interior Ministry, a man and a woman opened fire at a police checkpoint outside the Caglayan courthouse, injuring six people, including three police officers.



Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya described the incident as a terrorist attack, noting that both attackers were subsequently "neutralized," with a third participant wounded and detained by the police.



Turkish media has since identified the alleged attackers through published photos, revealing them as members of the Revolutionary People’s Liberation Front (DHKP-C), a far-left terrorist group known for targeting military and political figures over the past three decades. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed on Tuesday that one of the wounded individuals had succumbed to their injuries, expressing condolences and prayers for the deceased while wishing a swift recovery to the other victims.



Authorities reported that the police managed to prevent a broader attack on a security checkpoint at the courthouse, which was believed to be the primary target. President Erdogan commended the country's security forces for thwarting the attackers' plans, pledging a continued and undiscriminating fight against terrorist organizations.



Videos circulating on social media captured the chaos and panic as the assailants opened fire, with people seen running for cover and some seeking refuge on the ground. The attack underscores the ongoing challenges faced by Turkey in maintaining security and combating terrorism, prompting renewed discussions about the country's counterterrorism efforts and the broader implications for public safety.





